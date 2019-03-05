GREAT FALLS – A local man faces charges for multiple counts of assault with a weapon and one count of partner or family member assault, according to court documents.
Gerard Lee Fitch, age unknown, was arrested for allegedly threatening three people with a machete on Monday.
The first incident began at Fitch’s ex-girlfriend’s home in the late afternoon. He had reportedly confronted her with the blade and verbally threatened her as she and her mother attempted to transfer groceries from her vehicle. Both of them retreated to the car and drove back to the mother’s home.
Two others then visited the home to help out with groceries, but ran away when they each saw Fitch and the machete for fear of injury, according to court documents.
No injuries were reported.
In Montana, Fitch has two prior convictions for partner family member assault, and those for criminal mischief and assault. Additionally, he also has prior convictions for assault, forgery and larceny in the state of Connecticut, and convictions for three cases of larceny in North Carolina.
Fitch’s bond is set at $20,000.