GREAT FALLS – A man faces charges for partner or family member assault and unlawful restraint after he allegedly threatened his girlfriend of three years while under the influence Sunday afternoon, according to court documents.
In an officer affidavit, John Houston Rushing reportedly “snapped” while talking with his girlfriend at his home, and began “throwing” her on and over the couch.
Rushing then proceeded to stand in front of the entrance and allegedly threatened the victim verbally to prevent her from leaving. The girlfriend begged to be let go, and this went on for about three and a half hours.
Rushing ultimately stepped aside, allowing the girlfriend to leave the residency and contact a friend.
The incident reportedly left the victim upset and scared, but otherwise uninjured according, according to court documents.
Rushing was reportedly abusive to the victim in the past throughout the duration of their relationship.
Rushing’s bail is set at $15,000. Additionally, his release is conditional upon active alcohol monitoring due to the involvement of alcohol in his alleged actions.