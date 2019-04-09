A man in Great Falls is now in custody after he allegedly robbed a local casino at gunpoint Monday evening.
33-year-old Carl Tibbits is a suspect in an armed robbery that took place at the Emerald City Casino at 9:15 PM, according to the Great Falls Police Department.
Tibbits reportedly threatened the clerk with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded to be given money. After receiving the cash, he fled the scene on foot. Police say he was wearing a ski mask and aviator sunglasses.
Police later found and identified Tibbits early Tuesday morning after receiving a disturbance call describing a man and woman arguing in a truck. The woman was yelling about something Tibbits had done last night while holding wads of cash in her hands.
They later found large amounts of low-value cash in Tibbets' pockets and noticed a pair of aviators in the vehicle.
Tibbets faces one charge of robbery and theft. Authorities are currently working on acquiring a search warrant for his vehicle, and the case is still under investigation.