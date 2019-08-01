GREAT FALLS – Police arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly threatening people with a knife while under the influence at Riverside Railyard Skate Park.
Garret Wayne Naylor faces counts of assault with a weapon and disorderly conduct, according to Cascade County Court Documents.
One victim, an elderly woman in a wheelchair, told officers Naylor had approached her with the knife and threatened to kill her, accusing her of being a spy. The woman said she held up her cane in self-defense, and felt afraid for her life during the incident. She said she had never met the suspect before the incident, and was unsure about the reasons for his alleged actions.
Another witness said Naylor was also screaming throughout, saying statements such as, “… he was going to ‘rape children.’”
Those with the Great Falls Police Department believe Naylor had taken alcohol and possibly narcotics before the incident.
Naylor has a prior conviction in Missoula for misdemeanor theft in 2017, and an outstanding case for criminal mischief and criminal trespass to property in Great Falls Municipal Court.
Naylor’s bond has been requested at $15,000, and he must enroll in an active alcohol monitoring program within 24 hours of his release.