GREAT FALLS – Police arrested a man Monday after he reportedly physically assaulted a woman several times.
Court documents show that Chase Lamere faces charges of strangulation of a partner/family member, and assault with a weapon.
In talks with police officers, the woman said Lamere started choking her after he climbed into her apartment room through her window. The suspect then allegedly hit her when she started screaming, threatening her to stay quiet.
The woman ran to her sister’s bedroom for help after she noticed Lamere pick up a kitchen knife. The suspect then reportedly approached her with the appliance while yelling death threats. In self-defense, the alleged victim threw a glass ash tray at Lamere before telling him she was calling police. The suspect then ran out and headed into the apartment next door, where officers later found him.
The woman suffered injuries to her face and near her collarbone, according to court documents. She told police that the suspect had also assaulted her the night before, but decided not to report it to law enforcement for unknown reasons.
Lamere’s past convictions in Cascade County include unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass to property and criminal mischief. Additionally, he also has an active warrant for theft out of Cheney, Washington.
Lamere’s bond is set at $45,000.