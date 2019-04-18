GREAT FALLS - Local authorities arrested a 41-year-old man Wednesday after an alleged assault on a 6-year-old which resulted in bruising.
Charging documents from Cascade County Court show that Aaron Brandon Neiffer faces one count of assault on a minor, a felony offense.
During a forensic interview between the victim, witnesses and officials from the Cascade County Children’s Advocacy Center, the victim says Neiffer “was mad” and had hit his head on a table and grabbed his shirt, leaving bruises on his chin and chest respectively.
In a separate interview, Neiffer reportedly admitted to “letting his ‘anger get the best’ of him during the incident," and that it happened over the past weekend.
Neiffer has two prior misdemeanor property offense convictions, according to court documents. His bond is set at $5,000, and under a court ruling he is not allowed contact with the victim or any of the witnesses.