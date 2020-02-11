Great Falls, Montana - As an Accredited member of the Montana Main Street Program (MMS) and a nationally recognized Main Street America member, the Great Falls Business Improvement District (BID), on behalf of the Downtown Development Partnership (DDP) has been selected for a $15,000 grant through the Department of Commerce’s Montana Main Street Program for a Wayfinding Plan for Great Falls.
In October 2019, the BID went public with a request for proposals for a wayfinding plan for the City. Through the selection process Cushing Terrell was selected as the company to create the Wayfinding plan.
With notification from the Department of Commerce that Great Falls is a recipient of a Montana Main Street grant, the Wayfinding planning process will officially commence.
The DDP provides a central focus for downtown development, encourages collaboration and cooperation between downtown organizations and is a champion for Downtown Great Falls. The DDP works in conjunction with the City of Great Falls, the Great Falls Business Improvement District, the Downtown Great Falls Association, Neighborhood Council #7, NeighborWorks, Great Falls Development Authority, Cascade County, Great Falls Public School District, City-County Historic Preservation, Parking Commission and the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
For more information about what’s been happening downtown, contact the Downtown office at 318 Central Avenue 727-5430 or 453-6151.
