Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW IS OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES IN THE LITTLE BELT AND BIG SNOWY MOUNTAINS, AND 2 TO 5 INCHES AT ADJACENT LOWER ELEVATION AREAS INCLUDING AREAS FROM BELT TO LEWISTOWN. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH AT TIMES FROM THE WEST THROUGH THIS EVENING, THEN SHIFTING TO THE NORTH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH TONIGHT. * WHERE...MEAGHER, CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN AND FERGUS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE GREATEST IMPACTS TO TRAVEL ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR OVERNIGHT TONIGHT AS SNOW BECOMES MORE WIDESPREAD AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND GUSTY NORTH WINDS DEVELOP. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&