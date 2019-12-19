GREAT FALLS - Members of the Great Falls community plan on coming together for a candlelight vigil Friday evening to remember those who died from the casino shooting early Tuesday morning.
In a Facebook message, Michelle Brandt, one of the ceremony’s organizers, said it’s meant “To bring people together and pay respects for their family and friends who tragically lost their lives far too early.”
The vigil will take place at the Amigo Lounge at 7:00 pm. Candles will be provided, but you’re encouraged to bring your own as well.
Brandt also said they’re hoping to raise money tomorrow to help with families’ funeral costs, as well as donated Christmas presents for the children who lost someone in the tragic incident.