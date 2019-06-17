Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 445 PM MDT. * AT 359 PM MDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED JUST NORTH OF BLACK EAGLE, OR NEAR GREAT FALLS, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND HALF DOLLAR SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * THIS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE NEAR... MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE AROUND 415 PM MDT AND BELT AROUND 440 PM MDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THIS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE ARMINGTON, PORTAGE, MALMSTROM AFB, SAND COULEE, STOCKETT, TRACY AND CENTERVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR LARGE HAIL AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A WELL-BUILT STRUCTURE. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. && HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH