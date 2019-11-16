GREAT FALLS – Students from Great Falls High partnered with the Great Falls Public Library for their Book-A-Thon Event.
The goal for these students was to make a commercial to raise community awareness on the Libraries events.
“I really enjoyed getting all the new learning experiences and going through the different kind of procedures whether it was deciding what music we were going to do or laying out our designs or actually going out and filming on set,” said Desteni Yatsko a senior from GFHS.
The project is for the Great Falls libraries Book-A-Thon and shows the journey of several books making their way into the library to be donated.
All set to one student's favorite part of the final product.
“The classical music so we decided to use the classical music because it’s not something you see often in advertising and that paired with the books moving around just it was a match made in heaven,” said Jacob Novak a senior from GFHS.
Now, this is just the first of many potential film projects for this group and whether it is stop motion or something else this class is excited for whatever comes next.
“Its great to use our select skills to benefit the community and it’s something that I really look forward to doing again,” said Jacob Novak a senior from GFHS.