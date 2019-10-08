Great Falls High School $38 million facelift almost complete

GREAT FALLS- Great Falls High School has undergone a $38 million facelift.
Project managers said it will enhance the school's science, technology, engineering, and mathematics programs (STEM), and now students also have a brand new cafeteria.
Project managers said there are more learning spaces for students interested in culinary arts, physics, woodwork, and metal crafting.
Aaron Wall, the project manager from Sletten Construction said this new building, referred to as the learning hub connects the old campus to the new campus so students don’t have to walk outside to get where they need to go.
"Hard stuff was obviously the weather,” said Wall.” “Working through almost three now winter seasons. It was difficult but we're still right on track for when we planned on finishing it in the first place."
Project managers said there will be all-new parking lots around the whole campus for everyone. This is only the first phase of the Great Falls High project. The second phase starts this winter at the old campus where mechanical and electrical upgrades will be made including heating and plumbing.
Project managers said they started in the fall of 2017 and are going to be done with the first phase by November 6th for the grand opening.