UPDATE 02/28 4:19 pm - People evacuated from Great Falls High School Thursday afternoon after a student said he saw a bomb threat involving explosives written on one of the school’s bathroom walls.
Evacuations soon followed at roughly 3:20 p-m, as students and most staff left through the high school's south campus and fieldhouse, according to Tom Moore, the superintendent for Great Falls Public Schools.
With school activities cancelled for the day, police started investigating soon after. They've since given the all-clear, with classes and school activities going on as normal throughout Friday.
With this being the second bomb threat in less than a month, GFPS Assistant Superintendent Heather Hoyer said these incidents can leave behind worrying impacts on the community.
"It's a huge disruption. It makes the teachers' jobs harder. They're worried about their safety, they're worried about the safety of the students that they have relationships with,” said Hoyer. “Students and parents are worried about their safety when they come to school.”
In the meantime, administration with GFPS and the Great Falls Police Department are doing separate investigations on the threat to see if any school or legal action is needed, as they review security camera footage from outside the bathroom.
While Great Falls High Principal Geoff Habel couldn't go on camera, he said he believes the message may have come from a student, since it was written during the school day. If it is a student, Habel explained that the school will take disciplinary measures as needed.
Please STOP CALLING OUR DISPATCH CENTER asking "what's going on". When you attempt to use the 911 dispatchers as a source of information you tie up valuable resources that may be needed by someone experiencing a real emergency.
