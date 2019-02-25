Community Spotlight: DECA Club
  • Anchor/Reporter

GFHS DECA Team Advances to Nationals

In tonight's Community Spotlight, Turner Burchard stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about some exciting achievements for the Great Falls High DECA Club. 

After a state competition in Fairmont Hot Springs, Burchard and one other student won first place for a business management presentation. And now, the two will advance to Nationals in Orlando, FL in April. 

Burchard says DECA is a great way to get involved, learn practical skills, and best of all, it isn't a huge time commitment. 

For more information, head over to GFPS's website

Tags

Anchor/Reporter

Recommended for you