Great Falls has grown more than you might think

Great Falls has seen a huge amount business growth over the past several months.
In fact, according to the Great Falls Planning and Community Development office, there have been 400 business licenses in and out of their office over the past 6 months.
Out of those 400, 50-75 of them are new businesses coming to the Electric City, which is quite large according to the Great Falls Planning and Community Development office.
Some of the most recent locally owned businesses opening, or about to open, in Great Falls are The Block, Kellergeist, and Canyonville Golf Club.
In addition, Central Avenue Meats is under construction and planning on opening their doors this winter, just in time for the Christmas Stroll.
It’s no secret Great Falls is continuing to grow; but one of the reasons business owners want to settle down here might surprise you.
“I’m actually pretty excited about the opportunities in downtown Great Falls. I think that there’s a younger contingency coming back. A lot of people my age that move to bigger cities for a while and are coming back to raise families in a smaller environment; and I think it’s great that we’re bringing back things from bigger cities that we want to have here,” explained Drew Hicks, Owner of Central Avenue Meats.
While the future building for Central Avenue Meats is still empty, Drew says there will be a lot more than just a butcher shop moving in; however, everyone will just have to wait and see what it is.