GREAT FALLS - A gospel choir ensemble from the Electric City could be the very first group from Montana to sing in the City That Never Sleeps for an orchestra event next year.
Whether it's through singing, music or spoken word, the Great Falls Community Gospel Choir (GFCGC) is a performing ministry in Great Falls that does its best to preach faith while promoting unity in the local community.
The group found its roots over in Malmstrom Air Force Base in 2009, and decided to become non-denominational four years ago so that people of any faith could join.
GFCGC was invited back in March to perform with nearly 200 other groups in New York City's Carnegie hall for the God and Country event in February, 2020.
And now, the group's director says it strives to bring out people's inner passions.
"I want to get deeper into that desire to bring a voice together, that they can have that confidence. That 'Hey! I have a voice!'” said Christell Benson, GFCGC’s founder and director. “And whether it is something that you desire to hear, the glory goes to God, and He says, 'Make a joyful noise.'"
But to get to Carnegie hall, GFCGC needs your help. The group is looking for at least 18 other performers to join them on the stage. Currently, they have 21 people on board for the trip.
So far they've raised $220 of their $40,000 goal for travel expenses to the Big Apple. If you’d like to help the group out, you can make donations at its official GoFundMe Page.
If you’d like to get involved, GFCGC has rehearsals every Sunday afternoon at the First Presbyterian Church starting at 3:00 PM. Their next performance in the Electric City will take place at the Great Falls Farmer’s Market on Sat. Aug. 17 at 10:30 and 11:30 AM.