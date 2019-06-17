GREAT FALLS - KDO is a dance program focused on improving the lives of children across America.
The program successfully helps over two thousand kids a year providing a fun, inclusive, and exciting environment for any kid, regardless of ability, economic status, race or religion.
This year k-d-o received some help from Printing Center USA here in Great Falls, who raised five thousand dollars for the program.
“Community Outreach is how we can really feel connected to our customers online again we are a nationwide printing company and this way reaching out to other communities were able to get our boots on the ground we are able to bring our hometown feel to other peoples hometowns,” said Account Services Manager Haley Thomas from Printing Center USA
Last December, the donations raised by the printing center broke KDO’s donation record, and the donations they just raised will go directly to the adaptive dance program that focuses on kids with disabilities.