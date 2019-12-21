GREAT FALLS - Firefighters are helping spread some Christmas joy this holiday season as they delivered presents to families as part of the "Paul's Holiday Wish Program".
The program was developed several years ago in memory of fallen firefighter Paul Erickson.
Paul loved the holiday seasons and to help keep that love alive the Firefighters Union decided to sponsor families in the community who are in need this holiday season.
“We have a sign up every year for this and there is like a waiting list like it fills up within a day and guys are just clawing to be a part of this,” said Nate Schmidt, Lieutenant.
Firefighters reached out to the 15 elementary schools and the early learning family center and had them nominate the families for this years program.
I was lucky enough to ride along with some some of Great Falls finest during one of this years gift drop offs.
“Today was a good experience I mean we got sing with the kids throw the football around a little bit big smiles on the kiddos faces you could just see the joy with regards to the parents as well, it was a good day it was a feel good day,” said Nate Schmidt, Lieutenant.
Once the families are chosen a specific dollar amount is then dedicated per child in a household.
The money is then used to provide essential items and gifts while an added fifty dollars is used for a food basket.
This event not only lets the firefighters help families in the Electric City but also helps spread a message to share for generations to come.
“This is a great way to kick off the season you know my kids shop with me you know and it brings back what Christmas should really be and its shopping for others,” said Nate Schmidt, Lieutenant.