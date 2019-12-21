Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH, ARE OCCURRING. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN GLACIER AND CASCADE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH, OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE, CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. && MOLDAN