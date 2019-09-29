The winter weather isn't scaring Great Falls Firefighters from moving forward with plans for their annual Boot Drive fundraiser.
This year's boot drive will take place on Saturday, October 5th, starting at 8:00am and lasting until 5:00pm.
Rain, shine, or snow--firefighters will be standing at the corners of 10th Avenue South and 9th Street, along with the Northwest Bypass at 3rd Street Northwest.
The firefighters will be walking among vehicles, filling their boots with monetary donations to help support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
If you're not able to donate on Saturday, don't worry—you can donate online here (look in the upper right hand corner for the yellow “donate” button).