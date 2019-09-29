Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE THROUGH MONDAY MORNING, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN AND CASCADE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...WINTER STORM IMPACTS WILL CONTINUE. SOME TREE DAMAGE WILL STILL BE POSSIBLE DUE SNOW FALLING ONTO TREES WITH FOLIAGE. ADDITIONAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS; OUTDOOR RECREATIONAL INTERESTS, INCLUDING CAMPING AND HUNTING ACTIVITIES; AND TRAVEL WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&