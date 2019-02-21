Great Falls Fire Rescue Releases details on Jason Baker Memorial Service

Great Falls Fire Rescue has released the date and time for the Memorial Service for Engineer Jason Baker.
The City of Great Falls, Great Falls Fire Rescue, IAFF Local 8, the Montana State Fire Fighters Association and members of the IAFF’s 7th District will be holding a memorial service for Engineer Jason Baker on Tuesday February 26th, 2019 at 2 p.m. Engineer Baker lost his courageous battle with cancer on February 20th, 2019.
The Jason Baker Memorial Service will be open to the public.
The Jason Baker Memorial Service will take place at the Mansfield Convention Center located within the Great Falls Civic Center located at 2 Park Drive S. Following the service there will be a reception that will take place in the Mansfield Convention Center.
The Jason Baker Celebration of Life will take place after the Jason Baker Memorial Service and reception at the Hi-Ho Tavern located at 2600 10th Ave S. The Jason Baker Celebration of Life will be for family, friends and all firefighters. Extra parking for the Jason Baker Celebration of Life is available in the parking lot of the old Pierces Dodge City.
Hotel accommodations for the Jason Baker Memorial Service can be arranged at the following hotels:
- Heritage Inn – 406-761-1900, ask for the Great Falls Fire Fighters rate. The Heritage Inn will have shuttle service to and from the memorial service.
- Staybridge Suites – 406-761-4903 ask for the Great Falls Fire Fighters rate. The Staybridge Suites will have possible shuttle service available for the memorial service.
- Springhill Suites – 406-952-4444 ask for the Great Falls Fire Fighters Bereavement rate
Those wishing to make donations can do so in the name of Jason Baker’s Family Benefit Account at the Montana Federal Credit Union located at 15 14th St. S. At this time, the family is asking that any flowers be sent to the Mansfield Convention Center. Flower arrangements are established with:
- My Voila – 406-771-6828
- Bloom and Bean – 406-453-0866
- Sally’s Flowers -406-453-5455