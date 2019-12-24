GREAT FALLS- When it comes to getting into the Christmas spirit the fire fighters from Great Falls Fire and Rescue have a tradition that not only spreads cheer but also serves as a nice reminder of what the holidays are really about.
When we go out Christmas shopping during the holidays it is easy to get caught up in what you want to see underneath the tree... But for the GFFR family it’s not about the question “what do I get” but instead, “what can I give.”
Every year they team up with Benefis hospital to supply gifts for patients in the pediatric ward... The hospital supplies GFFR with a list of people and their needs for the holiday season. This year’s list of people was smaller than normal, with only 3 infants on the list.
After they get the list, it’s off to the store to help make some Christmas wishes come true.
“It’s always tough for a family to be at the hospital on Christmas so this is something we have done for as long as for all the recorded history at the fire department we've been sending people up on Christmas eve to help spread a little holiday cheer,” said Kris Whitaker, great falls fire rescue lieutenant.
This is a yearly tradition for Whitaker’s family, GFFR and Benefis hospital...Whitaker tells us that one of his favorite parts is being able to teach his children the importance of thinking about others and how everyone deserves a very merry Christmas.