GREAT FALLS - As part of National FFA week, high school students with the Electric City FFA Chapter travelled to grade schools all over the district to introduce first graders to the world of farming.
Through hands-on workshops, they gave hundreds of six-year-olds a chance to feel wheat kernels for themselves, learn about the crop and how it gets processed into flour.
They even had a storytime session with author Linda Boatman as she read her book about Torgy the Tractor and his farming adventures.
The Electric City's Chapter Chairman Makenna MacDonald said teaching and interacting with first graders... Has been a great experience
"I think agriculture is getting a little bit lost because nobody knows how much it influences lives,” said Makenna. “So to get these kids started on the path of me showing them what it really means and how much it affects your daily life is really great."
The students and author ended the workshops by handing out coloring books with Torgy the Tractor to the entire class room.