GREAT FALLS - After serving for years in the U.S. Air Force, a wife and husband duo in the Electric City found another way to serve the community in supporting people like themselves through frozen meat.
Dozens of veterans lined up Saturday morning, as the Doe family and some volunteers got ready to give them processed meat, frozen and begging to be cooked.
"I'm hoping to get some stews out of this meat," said Abraham Salcido, who served in Vietnam with the Marine Corp during the late 1960s, and one of the veterans in line.
This week, Victoria and her husband Jeremy Doe launched their own chapter of the Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It's a non-profit with the goal of giving veterans donated meat from ranchers and farmers to ease their minds when it come to preparing the dinner table.
"Meat's one of the more expensive staples when it comes to making meals," said Co-Founder Victoria.
"We're donating, showing them thank you pretty much for all their service that they've done for us,” said fellow Co-Founder Jeremy. “So we're helping them out, just giving them some free meat and hoping that makes their day a little bit better.”
Victoria said she felt inspired to start her own branch after seeing the original chapter's founder help people in Billings, where it first opened in 2016.
"Since retiring from the [the] air force, I've kind of felt live there's a void. So [launching this chapter] was an opportunity to fill that void and serve other service members," said Victoria.
"I think it's just an awesome thing that the hunters have donated their meat to this," said Salcido.
The new chapter has a far road ahead, as they plan on reaching out more to the Great Falls community in the coming months.
"I'm hoping that we get more established and we have people help us out by donating more meat so we can keep giving back to the community,” said Jeremy.
Depending on money and meat donations, Victoria and Jeremy said they'll make similar giveaways every three or four months.