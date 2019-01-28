Great Falls family searching for 425 gallon water tank

A family in Great Falls is looking for their 425-gallon water tank after it disappeared just over a month ago.
Jamie Brown and her better half, Jason, live with their son on the outskirts of Great Falls, taking care of several horses, goats and other livestock.
They believe the only possible explanation for the disappearance is that the water tank was either stolen or somehow blown away, which is highly unlikely considering it’s always tied down.
In the end, the couple decided not to file a police report because they aren't sure what exactly happened to it.
After they discovered their water tank was missing, Jamie was forced to borrow one from their neighbors.
While they are extremely grateful for the help, the water tank is only half the size of their old one.
In addition to this, it can be difficult for both families to share the smaller tank when they each need to haul water.
“It’s tough because we have to haul water out here, even for our personal use and for the goats, and the animals, the horses, everything,” explains Jamie.
In order to make ends meet, they’ve had to take several extra trips to collect water, which is not only taking more time, but money as well.
After posting to Craigslist and searching for their water tank for over a month now, Jamie says they’re going to have to purchase a new one, which will cost anywhere between $500-$600.
If you happen to see a 425-gallon water tank, made of white poly with a black valve and yellow handle, please reach out to our Facebook page, Wake Up Montana.