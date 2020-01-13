The following is from the Great Falls Police Department Facebook page:
HERO ALERT! Recently Great Falls' emergency responders got the chance to experience one of the most scary, and most rewarding, calls.
At approximately 9pm, 911 Dispatcher Chelsea received a call for help with an infant not breathing. Chelsea guided the family through CPR while Dispatcher Doug W got emergency medical teams from Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Emergency Services headed toward the scene. And, Dispatch Supervisor Leather sent GFPD officers to help.
Officers Garner, McAdam, and Fleming arrived within just 3 minutes of the initial call to 911. The officers administered CPR to the baby who was unresponsive and not breathing.
Just as Great Falls Fire Fighters arrived the baby began taking occasional gasping breaths. Shortly after firefighters began providing ventilation, the baby began to breathe and cry. The child was taken to Benefis Health System Emergency Department for further care.
The next day the officers went to visit the baby at the hospital. Mom reported the baby was doing great and she was grateful they came to see them. Mom told the officers that the apnea alarm on the baby's bed sounded and she found the infant limp, blue, and not breathing. HERO MOM likely kept her baby alive as she administered CPR until officers arrived.
***When preparing information for this post we reached out to 911 Dispatcher Chelsea (several days after the incident) to hear her version of the story. Chelsea immediately asked "did that baby make it?" We point this out to remind you that the 911 dispatchers often don't get closure to an incident they may be very involved in. We are proud of the team at 911 and so appreciative of their service to our officers and our community. ***