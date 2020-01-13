Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OCCURRING. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 40 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREA, CASCADE. * THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * AS OF EARLY TUESDAY MORNING, AN ICE JAM CONTINUES TO IMPACT A PORTION OF THE MISSOURI RIVER IN GREAT FALLS. THE RIVER LEVEL REMAINS BETWEEN 15 AND 16 FEET. MINOR IMPACTS TO LOW-LYING PARTS OF THE RIVER'S EDGE TRAIL, AND RIVERSIDE PARK NEAR THE CENTRAL AVENUE BRIDGE, ARE EITHER OCCURRING OR MAY STILL OCCUR. * ICE AND RIVER WATER MAY CONTINUE TO PUSH ONTO THE RIVER BANKS NEAR RIVERSIDE PARK. FLOODING COULD BEGIN TO IMPACT RIVER DRIVE BETWEEN THE 10TH AVENUE BRIDGE AND BROADWATER BAY PARK, ALONG WITH CONTINUED IMPACTS TO LOW-LYING PARTS OF THE RIVER'S EDGE TRAIL AND RIVERSIDE PARK NEAR THE CENTRAL AVENUE BRIDGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&