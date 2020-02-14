GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Emergency Services is offering a free basic CPR class on March 11 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Alluvion Health.
The CPR class will train participants in “hands-only” CPR and use of AED.
No prior knowledge is required.
The GFES website says the class is for ages 11 and up, children under 15-years-old need to be accompanied by an adult.
Participants are recommended to wear comfortable clothing for kneeling on the ground and performing chest compressions.
Great Falls Emergency Services is offering the free class in cooperation with Alluvion Health.
Space for the class is limited and you can sign up on Great Falls Emergency Service’s website here.
If you have any questions, you can call the Great Falls Emergency Services office at 406-453-5300.