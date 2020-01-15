GREAT FALLS- A member of the Great Falls Emergency Services has passed away according to the Great Falls Emergency Services social media.
Great Falls Emergency Services posted to their Facebook Wednesday: RIP Paramedic Danine Jasumback, EMT-P, RRT: patient advocate, tireless EMS Educator, clinician extraordinaire, fearless leader, airway guru, loving wife and mother. Your loss is a blow to the EMS Community, and you will be missed immensely by your colleagues and EMS family here in Great Falls and around the country.
The Great Falls Police Department shared the post, saying Our thoughts are with our brothers and sisters at Great Falls Emergency Services as they mourn the loss of a teammate. Danine provided such incredibly important services to our community, it will be hard to fill the void of her passing. Please include Danine's family in your prayers in the coming days.