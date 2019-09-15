GREAT FALLS – Starting on Monday, Sept. 16, the Great Falls Doppler radar will be turned off for upgrades.
Meteorologist Bob Hoenisch says the Great Falls Doppler radar system is going through an upgrade. He says they're replacing electrical parts to keep the radar running for another 10 years.
He's not sure how long the radar will be off, and said it could take between one to four days.
The Great Falls National Weather Service is hopeful to have the radar back on sooner rather than later.
The Doppler radar is a key tool for weather forecasting, and is important for farmers, firefighters and anyone else working outdoors.
The main function for the Doppler radar is to send out energy that acts like a signal. This energy then bounces off rain and wind and returns to the Doppler.
This tells analysts how much rain or other weather conditions are currently in effect.