GREAT FALLS- The Pacific Steel & Recycling Trailside Dog Park will be temporarily closed on October 21 from 6:30 am to 12:00 pm.
A release from the city of Great Falls says the park will be closed as a part of the Fertilization Care Program and it will be the final fertilization of the park for the season.
“With the high use of the park, regular maintenance, such as fertilization, helps maintain quality turf to enhance the experience of owners and pets alike,” Says parks manager, Lonnie Dalke.
For more information or if you have any questions, you can contact parks manager, Lonnie Dalke at 406-771-1265.