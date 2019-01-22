Great Falls Development Authority receives a $20,000 grant

The Great Falls Development Authority (GFDA) recently received a $20,000 grant to be used towards a micro-visioning project as a part of the Montana Department of Commerce’s,"Montana Main Street," program.
Basically, this will allow the GFDA to study streets in downtown Great Falls in order to evaluate where things need to be renovated, revitalized or updated.
The project has been in the works for several years now with the goal of bringing new life to downtown Great Falls; and according to the GFDA, this type of project is important for any city to do.
“Downtown's are the heart of your community and we want the excitement, the vibrancy, the liveliness downtown. It provides shopping and dining and entertainment for everyone; not just in Great Falls, but the entire Golden Triangle,” explains Brett Doney, President and CEO of GFDA.
Not only is this important for simple aesthetic looks, but it also boosts tourism and the overall economy as well.
The GFDA has an extensive planning process with most of their projects, planning a minimum of 6-12 months in advance.
However, you can already see progress on some of their projects through the Main Street program such as, "The Block" opening next month, Kellergeist opening late last year, and much more.
Currently, one of the areas the GFDA is considering for renovation is off Central Avenue and 6th Street South.
The GFDA will be holding a few community meetings to receive feedback about what the Great Falls community would like to see in the downtown area.
However, those meeting are going to be determined at a later date.