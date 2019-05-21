WEST GLACIER – A construction company in Great Falls has received a multi-million dollar contract to help rebuild the Sperry Chalet Dormitory in Glacier National Park.
Under the contract, Dick Anderson Construction will get $4.73 million for the second of two construction phases that began in 2018. The second and final phase will include repairs to stonework, a permanent roof and finishing touches to the inside of the building.
This isn’t the first time Dick Anderson has won a contract for the project. The construction company also secured $4.08 million to help with the first phase of the project in 2018, which included work on stabilizing the building, indoor walls and temporary roofing.
“We look forward to working with Dick Anderson again,” said Park Superintendant Jeff Mow. “They provided exceptional service to the National Park Service and the public last year.”
The National Park Service says phase two will start in early July through to Sept. 30 depending on the weather. The Denver Service Center, who awarded the contract, will oversee the project.
The Sperry Chalet Dormitory is expected to reopen to the public in 2020, three years after the Sprague fire left it badly damaged in August 2017.
For more information and updates on the chalet, you can visit the Sperry Chalet planning website.