GREAT FALLS- The 'Boy Scouts of America' have filed for bankruptcy protection after multiple sex abuse claims.
This comes after states passed a law that victims who were abused long-ago can now sue for damages.
The BSA intends to use the Chapter 11 process to create a 'Victim Compensation Trust' providing equal compensation for all victims.
Organizers hope Chapter 11 will not only compensate the victims but bring transparency to the group and continue the mission of scouting for years to come.
Thousands of people have already come forward with allegations of past abuse as a scout and since the law has changed, there could be even more victims speaking out.
When talking to teachers at East Middle School, they were shocked about the situation but they were also impressed that these young adults were speaking out.
"The fact that they're coming out in a lot of numbers. I think that they are brave first of all, and then that being around the students here makes you hope that nothing is ever going on but at the same time that they're able to communicate with someone if something is happening,” said TJ Ironbear, a faculty member at East Middle School.
Others who grew up doing Boy Scouts or even have children in Boy Scouts are concerned that there might not be a future for this youth organization.
"This is really sad to see something like this go away, if it does go away, and hopefully, it won’t go away, maybe if they could come up with a better system like they do for the school systems and they do that background check with all these people. I know that's a lot of work to do but it's something to think about," said Susan Wanke, the librarian at East Middle School
The bankruptcy that was filled essentially creates a 'Victims Compensation Trust' for victims to receive some sort of justice. As of right now, it appears the scouts will continue.