Great Falls community honors Martin Luther King Jr.

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... NORTHERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 315 PM MST TUESDAY. * AT 309 PM MST, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTS THAT AN ICE JAM CONTINUES TO CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN GREAT FALLS, ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER. THE FLOODING HAS CLOSED RIVER DRIVE UNDER THE TRAIN TRACKS NEAR ELECTRIC CITY WATER PARK. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREAT FALLS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&