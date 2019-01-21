Great Falls community honors Martin Luther King Jr.

GREAT FALLS- Nationwide people are gathering to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. and the legacy he left. In Great Falls, churches, the University of Providence, and community members gathered to reflect, sing, and pray, that Martin Luther King Jr.'s words continue to live on each and every day.
Pastor Kelvin Steele from Abba Father Church of Faith led with a keynote speech at the University of Providence, explaining how important it is to realize Martin Luther King Jr.'s message, that one's dignity may be assaulted, vandalized, or mocked, but, it can never be taken away from us, unless surrendered.
"There might be someone in this building today that's secretly battling with depression, oppression, anxiety, alcoholism, drug abuse, being physically, and verbally abused, and secretly considering suicide. I want you to know that you are special and dearly beloved in the eyes of God this very morning,” said Pastor Kelvin Steele, Sr. of Abba Father Church of Faith.
The university also rang bells symbolizing a moment to honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s life. The Abba Father Voices of Praise also performed with songs encouraging the community to sing along and reflect on what this day means to our country.