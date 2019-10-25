GREAT FALLS- In celebration of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Great Falls College MSU is offering free cyber checks on electronic devices from October 28 to 31.
The checks will be at the college’s Atrium, 2100 16th Avenue South, from 11 am to 2 pm.
Computer Technology students and faculty from the college will conduct security checks to see if the devices are secure and to make recommendations on how to increase security.
In the release from GFC MSU Computer Technology Faculty Chair, Chris Mee, says they hope that bringing awareness to the community through these checks, they can educate people to make better choices when sharing personal information online.
The release also says that many people may not realize what makes them a target for scammers, like shopping online over public Wi-Fi.
For more information you can call Chris Mee at 406-771-4377 or email christopher.mee@gfcmsu.edu