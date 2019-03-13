GREAT FALLS – With spring and summer just around the corner, the Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation is seeking donations for new hats and head coverings on behalf of the Clinic Cancer Care department, according to a press release.
The Great Falls Clinic says such clothing is important for protecting cancer patients’ head, skin and face during warmer months, and that they are running low.
Some suggestions reportedly include:
- Bandanas
- Baseball caps
- Head wraps
- Light scarves
- Newsboy caps
- Sun hats
If you would like to donate, you can send items to the Great Falls Clinic Cancer Care Department at 3000 15th Avenue South, Great Falls.