GREAT FALLS – Local officials are warning locals of the potential for frozen water service lines, which can suddenly leave homes and properties without a water supply.
The announcement Monday evening comes after Public Works responded to several calls in the city related to frozen service lines, according to a press release from the City of Great Falls.
Water pipe freezing is reportedly due to frost levels pushing further into the ground. This phenomenon is a result of recent warm weather coming after 32 days of below freezing temperatures, according to the press release.
At this time the City says they cannot determine how long it will take for the frost level to thaw.
The City says they consider the occurrence “unusual,” and encourages property owners to constantly run water in a small steady stream using an indoor faucet to prevent lines from freezing. Some examples include using a bath and shower, a bathroom sink or a kitchen sink.
Property owners are responsible for maintaining water service lines from the main, which are typically out in the street, according to the press release. The City encourages people to call a local plumber or contractor for thawing services if they have any frozen lines.
For more information, you can contact the Public Works Utility Division at (406) 727-8045 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or the City Water Plant at (406) 727-1325 for after hours or weekends.