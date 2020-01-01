GREAT FALLS- In the past 4 years churches throughout the nation have been hit by mass shootings. Sutherland Springs, Charleston Church, and most recently West Freeways Church of Christ.
Due to these recent incidents churches in Great Falls are now taking the necessary steps to keep their church safe.
Pastor Josh Shultz says, "I remember in 2017 of November when the Sutherland Springs shooting happened, that's what really opened our eyes. We really have to make a concerted effort to do something and that's when we really put together some plans that say the ins and outs of the operation of a worship service and what that would look and the beginning all the way to the end. Our exits, the entrance of what we're going to do if this that and the other thing would happen, if there was a threat."
Now pastor Shultz and his ministry are one of the many churches throughout Great Falls that have safety procedures in place. Now he states, what’s the point of coming to church if you don’t have that safe feeling?
"I think the first thing I think about is that if there is any place where people should feel safe, it’s in the house of God, in the house of worship. The fact that the shooting might keep somebody to going to church, that's the horrible part of it, your heart goes out to all the victims specifically", says Shultz.
He also emphasizes that the focus is not just centered on protecting the physical being of their members, but also to reach out and change people’s hear before any of this can happen.