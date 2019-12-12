GREAT FALLS - With 12 days left until Christmas, preparing for the festivities around this time can get a little stressful, especially when it comes to wrapping presents. Luckily, two groups in the Electric City are banding together to give families a helping hand while raising money for young abuse victims.
The Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home kicked off its annual Wraps Taps fundraiser Wednesday at the Mighty Mo Brewery. It’s an event where GFCRH board members and volunteers help wrap a variety of gifts with colorful sheets, dazzling ribbons and plenty of ornaments.
All they ask is a few dollars ranging from $3 to $10, depending on the gift’s size. Proceeds will support the receiving home’s mission of giving kids in their care as much of a normal life as they can with clothing, field trips and food.
“You know [the children have] already gone through enough. The least we can do is try and make [their lives] as normal as possible,” said GFCRH Executive Director Grant Van Vranken, “So we sit down and have dinner with them, make it a real home atmosphere.”
The fundraiser will continue until Dec. 23 from 11:30 am to 8:00 pm, and will also run on Christmas Eve from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm.
If you’d like to ask about volunteering opportunities and schedules, you can email Rachel Schrock at rschrock@sletteninc.com. For more information on Wraps Taps, you can visit its official Facebook Event Page.