GREAT FALLS - The tragic shooting early Tuesday morning has been reeling in the minds of casino goers, owners and the larger community, and as the investigation continues, local casinos are looking for new ways to keep their businesses safe.
Following the incident, there’s been talk of new security measures for casinos in the city, according to the Great Falls Police Department.
One popular idea is the potential use of locks and buzzers that would give business owners the ability to choose who they let indoors.
The manager of a different casino, who wishes to remain anonymous, couldn’t talk in depth about new security measures for her workplace out of safety concerns, but she said she’s been reaching out to residents and police to figure out potential solutions that could prevent similar incidents from happening again in the future.
The main office for the Emerald City Casino isn’t ready to release a statement at this time, but they said they’ll have one prepared in the next couple of days.
As for the investigation scene, roads around the casino are now open after being roped off with yellow tape for the better part of two days. Other businesses in the area are back up and running, and both lanes on 10th Avenue South heading West are accessible again to the public.