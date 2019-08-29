GREAT FALLS- Justin and Jared Redeen are two brothers from Great Falls, and a photo of them is going to be a part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s (NDSS) annual Times Square Video presentation on September 14.
Out of over 3,000 photos sent from worldwide, Justin and Jared Redeen’s photo was chosen to be one of about 500 photos chosen for the NDSS’s presentation to start Down Syndrome Awareness Month. The presentation takes place on the morning of the NDSS Buddy Walk® in New York City.
The photos chosen are for a presentation in Times Square that feature children, teens and adults with Down syndrome working, playing and learning with friends and family to promote acceptance and inclusion.
In a press release, the NDSS says the mission of NDSS is to be the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome. NDSS provides state-of-the-art, comprehensive programming to all individuals with Down syndrome and their families.
The release also saysthe NDSS envisions a world in which all people with Down syndrome have the opportunity to enhance their quality of life, realize their life aspirations and become valued members of welcoming communities.
The NDSS is also holding a local walk; The Under the Big Sky Buddy Walk® will take place in Great Falls, September 28, registration beginning at 10:30 A.M. at the University of Providence.