GREAT FALLS- With the recent cold weather, trees are shedding their leaves for the season, and the City of Great Falls will be coming through to remove leaf piles for residents in the Boulevard District.
The City of Great Falls Leaf Pickup Program will pick up leaves up from October 21 to November 6.
Leaves in the district will be vacuumed from the boulevards by the Natural Resources Division and the City Street Division will be sweeping streets in conjunction.
The city says piles with branches, grass clippings, garden waste, and pet waste will not be picked up because of the potential to cause damage to equipment.
Residents are asked to leave piles on the boulevard next to the curb to avoid obstructing traffic and clogging storm drains. Piles left in the street can also become impossible to pick up due to rain and snow, and vehicles driving on the piles.
Crews will start pickup at 7:00 am on the scheduled day to pick up the leaves and they will not come around again for collection.
The city asks that all cars be off the streets and avenues on the scheduled pickup day to allow for crews vacuuming and sweeping the street.
Crews will be working from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm Monday through Friday.
You can view the The City of Great Falls’ leaf pickup schedule online here or through this image:
For more information you can call the Park and Recreation office at 771-1265.