In Great Falls, hundreds gathered on sidewalks downtown to catch the Electric City's lively Independence Day parade.
Many waved the national flag, as different groups made their way through the city to celebrate. Some, like band members from Great Falls Public Schools, marched to the beat of their own drum.
Others drove by in vehicles, including military buggies, bikes, and even horse-drawn carriages, waving to countless on-lookers as they passed by them.
And at the same time in Black Eagle, the annual parade hosted by the Volunteer Fire Department was a huge success. You may have seen a few familiar faces in the parade, including KFBB’s anchors Taylor Tucker and Ty Hawkins.
This was the 10th year of the now annual parade, which started on Smelter and went all the way down to the Black Eagle Country Club.