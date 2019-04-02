Great Falls authorities say a man walked away from pre-release center

(UPDATE 4/2/19 7:48 a.m.): Great Falls Police Department has confirmed 43-year-old, Dustin Dubray walked away from a transitional living facility in Great Falls and did not escape.
There is no threat to the public. GFPD could not confirm if Dubray was found.
We reached out to the Transition Center in Great Falls, and they were not able to share any information with us about Dubray. However, they did tell us to call back later today, April 2nd and may be able to give us more details.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls authorities are searching for a 43-year-old escapee, Dustin Dubray, after he left a transitional living facility.
It happened around 10 p.m. Monday night, according to the state of Montana Department of Corrections.
According to law enforcement, this is a common occurrence with cases at the correctional living facility. They say when the on-call employees at the pre-release center check on inmates, and they aren’t home, it’s called an escape.
Dubray is described as a Native American man with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a medium build and tattoos. He has a criminal history with burglary on his record.
Police can’t confirm if there’s a threat to the public. As this story develops, we’ll share those details.