The Great Falls Police Department is teaming up to do their part and give back this holiday season by taking part in the annual Shop with a Cop event. The Great Falls Protective Association has been helping underprivileged kids during the holiday season since 1997 by treating them to a shopping spree.
The kids filled up their shopping carts with toys, books, clothes, and goodies at the Target location on 10th Ave. South. Officers say it’s all about the season of giving and they couldn’t put on the event without help from the community.
“We’re all one big close knit so to speak and so this is a product of what they contributed to these children and for our department to allow this to happen, so to see the smiles on the kids' faces when they’re allowed to pick out all the toys they want, it just warms your heart ,” said Officer Scott Fisher.
He adds the event brings them closer to children in the community.
A second ‘Shop with a Cop’ event will be held in Great Falls later this week.
Anyone who wishes to donate can visit the Great Falls Police Protective Association website.