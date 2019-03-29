GREAT FALLS – The City of Great Falls will start using a new company to print and mail utility bills, according to a Friday press release.
Mailed bills will now have a double window envelope that shows the return address for the City and the mailing address for the customer.
Additionally, customers can also expect these changes moving forward:
- A plain return envelope with a single window to send in payments.
- A full color bill with the City’s logo in the top left corner.
- One month of water usage with a consumption history graph outlining thirteen months of water consumption.
- Current charges color coded by service, with past due charges highlighted in red.
- A box highlighting important messages from the Utilities Department.
You can reportedly find the detachable payment stub at the bottom of the statement.
The City says the changes do not impact utility rates. Furthermore, the billing cycle will also not change, so customers can expect to receive their bills at the usual time.
Samples of the changes can be viewed at the City’s website here.
The City says customers will always have the option to view and pay utility bills online through its secure billpay site.
If you have any utility-related questions, you can contact Utilities Customer Service at (406) 727-7660.