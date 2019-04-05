Who would have guessed that a hug could help the lives of cats here in Great Falls. The Great Falls Animal Shelter is making it possible with a new project. “Help us grow”, or H.U.G., is a project focused on renovating and improving different areas of the animal shelter, with the cattery being the first of several goals.
They hope to raise up to 600-thousand dollars which will go towards a private entrance.
The idea is to bring the stress level down for animals coming into the shelter.The expansion will also include a dedicated visitation and adoption center, and will come with kitty condos and kennels for up to 70 cats.
