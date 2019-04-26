After being denied a second time by the Great Falls City Commission for a cattery, the public spoke up and asked the Commission to reconsider.
As a result, a special meeting has been scheduled for April 30th at 5:30pm to discuss putting the cattery back on the agenda for the City Commission meeting May 7th.
The new cattery has a bid for roughly $462,000 and would allow the Great Falls Animal Shelter to add a cattery that would house roughly 70 kennels for cats as well as community rooms for the cats to run around and play in.
Currently, the shelter is over-capacity with 67 cats and only 59 kennels.
As a result, cats are being placed in the front office and wherever extra space is available.
While this can come as an inconvenience for the staff, it's even more stressful for the cats.
"They have to deal with all the public staring at them, they have to deal with all the stray dogs that come through the building, because the stray dogs are back here and we're entering them. Some of these cats don't like dogs, and if they have to see a dog on a daily basis, it is stressful for them. When we do have our cattery, no dogs will be in that cattery," explains Karen Hockenberry, volunteer coordinator at Great Falls Animal Shelter.
Looking forward, Karen says it's just a sit and wait game to see how the next couple of meetings go.
The best way the public can help is through monetary donations as well as spaying/neutering your pet to help avoid the same issue in the future.
If you're unable to afford the operation, the Cascade County Humane Society has monthly clinic's for feline's and a clinic coming up in May to spay/neuter dogs as well.
For more information head to: https://hsccgf.org/ or call (406)-231-4722.