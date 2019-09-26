GREAT FALLS - If you're flying out of the Electric City this weekend, you may want to arrive a bit earlier to the airport because of possibly stormy, freezing conditions. With that forecast in mind, what is the local airport doing to make sure your flights are safe?
While airlines are joining local de-icing companies to gear up for the cold, the Great Falls International Airport has its sights set on the runway.
For many, the freezing weekend ahead may feel like it came out of left field, but it's something the airport has been preparing for.
"We're getting our equipment ready, buying some fuel," said Director John Faulkner."[Crews have] prepared throughout the year to make sure we're in a good position to service snow."
In the past, snow equipment was spread out across three separate buildings. But with a recently finished expansion, the machines and tools are all under one roof, making it easier for crews to tackle harsh conditions. With wet snow possibly around the corner, airport staff are worried about one possible hazard.
"The thing that concerns us most is that quick freezing kind of drop,” said Faulkner. “Where you have rain turning into ice, and that's really a tough condition because you have to constantly be monitoring it."
The runway will soon have a weather sensor installed in the coming months to keep on top of icy conditions. In the meantime, crews are standing by, ready for whatever comes their way.
"You got to be ready and on your toes all the time," said Rod Hall, the airport’s assistant director of operations.
While flight delays are possible, Faulkner said he's not expecting any cancellations over the weekend.
If you want to find out your flight's schedule ahead of time, you can get notifications from official airline apps by downloading them on your smart phone.