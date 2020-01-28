GREAT FALLS- A fire west of Belt has several acres of land burnt this morning after multiple agencies responded.
According to the Belt Rural Fire Department, the fire burnt a total of 21 and a half acres of land.
There is currently no known cause of the fire, however, BRFD says it originated from the highway.
The fire is currently out and there was no damage to property.
Nobody was injured.
Raynesford Fire Department, Sand Coulee, MANG, Malmstrom, Blackeagle and Gore Hill all responded to the fire.