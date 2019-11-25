GREAT FALLS - Along with Congressman Gianforte we have attorney General Tim Fox and State Senator Al Olszewski as the Republican candidates and on the democratic side we have state representative Reilly Neill House Minority leader Casey Schreiner lt. Governor Mike Cooney and Whitney Williams.
The democrats have occupied the governor’s mansion for the last 16 years in the treasure state and could now be facing an uphill battle to keep it.
“Typically these positions move back and forth between the parties and it’s really there has been a democrat for quite a while and the republicans do see this as a real opportunity to win this race,” said Lee Banville.
Professor Banville went on to say that what will make this race even more interesting from the republicans side is that instead of having one candidate who is backed by the others, we are seeing three strong candidates battle it out for who will get to represent their party.