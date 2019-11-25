Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE WITH BLOWING AND FALLING SNOW REDUCING VISIBILITY TO ONE-HALF MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. WINDS COULD GUSTS AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES WEST OF INTERSTATE 15 WITH UP TO 18 INCHES ALONG THE IMMEDIATE EAST SLOPES OF THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. 3 TO 6 INCHES OF SNOW ACCUMULATION EAST OF INTERSTATE 15. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT DUE TO SLIPPERY ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY DUE TO FALLING AND OR BLOWING SNOW.. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&

...AREA OF LIGHT MEASURABLE SNOW OVER NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... AN AREA OF LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE MOVING SLOWLY SOUTHEAST OVER NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA THROUGH THIS EVENING. AS OF 650 PM, THE SNOW WAS MOSTLY OVER NORTHEAST LEWIS AND CLARK, TETON, PONDERA, EASTERN GLACIER, TOOLE, AND LIBERTY COUNTIES. THIS AREA SHOULD MOVE INTO HILL, CHOUTEAU, AND CASCADE COUNTIES THROUGH 9 PM. MOST AREAS SHOULD RECEIVE A LIGHT COATING OF SNOW, ENOUGH TO MAKE ROADS SLICK, BUT ISOLATED HEAVIER POCKETS OF SNOW COULD PRODUCE UP TO ONE INCH OF ACCUMULATION. IF YOU HAVE TO TRAVEL THIS EVENING, MAKE SURE TO TAKE IS SLOW, SO YOU CAN REACT TO THE CHANGING ROAD CONDITIONS.