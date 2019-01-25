Government reopening: Reactions from government employees across Montana

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE ABOVE 5000 FEET ON SUNDAY. SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING OF 6 TO 12 INCHES, ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...MEAGHER, CASCADE AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&