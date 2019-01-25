Government reopening: Reactions from government employees across Montana

GREAT FALLS- This afternoon President Trump announced a deal to reopen the Federal Government although it doesn’t include any money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
TSA, National Weather Service, and Native reservations are just some of the government entities all feeling the impacts of this one month shut down, but now they're left with questions as to what happens next.
"That's no way to treat our citizens,” said Headdress.
Charles Headdress, the Vice Chairman for Fort Peck Tribes tells me he's bitter about President Trump's announcement today, and no longer wants to see the people he works with struggle financially when some are already wrestling to make ends meet.
“It's sad that they're talking about the 15th of February that they're going to reopen until. What's that going to do. It's going to cause more worry for our people,” said Headdress.
Not to mention, Headdress tells KFBB people couldn't pay bills causing some property owners to be short on payment and making the holidays an even more stressful time.
"It affected us negatively in many families because they look forward to that coming in every year. For them to do that too hard working people who have nothing to do with their fight in Washington over a stupid border wall is ridiculous. It's inhuman,” said Headdress.
We reached out to Lori Dankers, the TSA Public Affairs spokesperson only to get this response:
"You have reached the voicemail for Lori Dankers. I am off duty due to the partial government shutdown,”
Across the highway at the Great Falls National Weather Service, the reaction was slightly different.
They couldn't comment because the deal isn't quite done yet. They're waiting on Congress and the president to make it official.
The deal has passed the Senate and is heading to the house for a final vote. From there it will head to Trump's desk, but the government will not reopen until that piece of paper is signed.